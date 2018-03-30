Folksters channel Nick and Leonard

Rising folk star The Little Unare coming to Thornton Little Theatre this April.

The band will be performing at Thornton Little Theatre on Friday, April 6, as part of their UK tour.

The Little Unsaid release a new album for Reveal Records (home of Lau, Joan As Police Woman, Eddi Reader and more) later this year.

Fronted by songwriter John Elliott, the Little Unsaid have spent the last year touring Europe, leaving audiences emotion.

Their sound is all their own but echoes the intensity and melancholic overtones of greats such as Nick Cave and Leonard Cohen.

Last year’s critically-acclaimed Imagined Hymns & Chaingang Mantras album was recorded with Radiohead engineer and film score producer Graeme Stewart.

The Little Unsaid embrace elements of rock, folk, electronica, jazz and alt-pop.

Local duo, Plant & Taylor provide the support.

Plant & Taylor who use guitar, mandolin and harmony vocals to present their own ‘modern folk’ songs, and also songs by the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Gillian Welch and Jackson C Frank.

The bar will be open from 6,30pm for the show to start at 7,30pm.