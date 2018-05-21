Former Preston NHS worker Gulab's firsthand account of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

One of Preston’s long-standing NHS workers and community voices was one of just over a thousand distinguished guests invited to celebrate the Royal Wedding directly outside Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

Gulab Singh MBE was invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bash by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire for his 40 years of service to the NHS and 35 years of volunteering in the Preston community – including being the current production manager for the Preston Mela.

Gulab Singh captured the moment newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle departed from Windsor Castle

“We were right at the front where all the celebrities and Royals were arriving,” the 63-year-old former public health official explained.

“It felt really good in one sense to represent Lancashire and Lancashire’s diversity.

“I think my work resonates with Harry and Meghan’s views on young people as I give young people the platform to perform and showcase themselves.”

Gulab attended the big day with his wife Davinder Kaur and got a wave from the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, and Idris Elba.

The Queen and Prince Philip.

He said: “My colleagues, friends and family were all asking to be my plus one!”

And the day wasn’t his first mix with royalty, having already met the Queen three times.

Gulab said: “I met her when I received my MBE in 1999, at a garden party a year earlier, and to celebrate the NHS’s 60th 10 years ago.”

David and Victoria Beckham.