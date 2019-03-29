Free tickets for young people to see Ian McKellen at Blackpool Grand

Blackpool’s Grand Theatre celebrates 125 years and as part of the celebrations the theatre will welcome star of screen and stage Sir Ian McKellen.

This event marks two birthdays as Sir Ian celebrates his own 80th birthday.

When Sir Ian’s show went on sale at Blackpool’s Grand, the show sold-out, however, the theatre held back 125 gallery seats which will be available to 18 to 26-year- olds on a lottery basis.

This will give 125 young people the opportunity to see Sir Ian McKellen live on stage for free.

For a chance to win a ticket enter the lottery by visiting blackpoolgrand.co.uk/mckellenlottery (only one entry per person).

The chance to apply will close Friday (March 29) at noon and the winners will be notified by email on Wednesday, April 3.