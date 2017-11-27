Garstang man walked 57 miles for Multiple Sclerosis Society UK

A Garstang man raised £1,500 for Multiple Sclerosis Society UK by walking almost 60 miles.

Richard Baker, 30, trekked for more than 20 hours from Preston town centre to Kendal, in support of his mum, Eileen, 56, who suffers from the illness.

He was joined along the way by Ian Cross, Sam Robinson, Jack Holden, Gareth Airey.

Richard said: “Starting at midnight, I managed to finish the staggering 57 miles by 9.15pm the following evening without stopping for rest.

“I was the only one who managed to complete the entire journey.

“Jack, Sam and Gareth walked with me for the last few miles into Kendal to help me to the finish.

“Ian Cross walked Preston to Garstang before injury.

“We received a generous sponsorship from Arco thanks to Ian who went to the trouble of getting the sponsor.

“I want to give special thanks to Sam, Jack and Gareth for their help throughout the journey, and to Ian for his massive help with the sponsorship.

“Everyone involved did an amazing job for an important cause and should be very proud of themselves.”