Garstang man with heart condition raises more than £2,000 for Heartbeat

A cyclist from Garstang who had suffered severe heart problems has raised more than £2,000 for the charity which supports him.

Phil Rutlidge, who endured a heart attack last May, decided to get back in the saddle and cycled 100 miles through the county covering a route on the map that resembled the shape of a heart with friends Dave Hodgson, Nigel Buer, Dan Winstanley.

He raised £2,244 for Heartbeat, where he completed a six-week rehabilitation programme.

The 52-year-old, who has always been fit and well, was out on a bike ride in May 2016 when he started to feel unwell. After tests at the hospital, it was discovered 95 per cent of one his arteries were closed.

He underwent an operation to have two stents fitted in his arteries and later was referred to Heartbeat, in Preston.

After the six-week programme, Phil was back up to fitness and started getting back into his cycling.

He said: “I just wanted to give something back to Heartbeat for all the support they gave me during my rehabilitation programme.”

Lisa Riding, Heartbeat fund-raiser, said: “We are so very grateful to Phil for raising such a wonderful amount on our behalf. It is so great that he is back to full fitness. We look forward to hearing what his next challenge may be.”