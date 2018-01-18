Garstang military chef to compete in Hotelympia in London

A military chef is busy preparing himself for a series of culinary competitions and exhibitions.

Liam Grime, from Garstang, and his fellow UK Military Team mates will take part in Hotelympia at ExCel London from March 5 to 8.

They hope to retain their crown as they won gold, Best in Class two years ago and were the first military team to do so in 14 years.

They will also exhibit at the cold international buffet table.

The 30-year-old, who is a chef at RAF Odiham, in Hampshire, and member of CSCAT (combined services culinary arts team), made up from the RAF, Army, Royal Navy and Marines, said: “I look forward to all the competitions.

“I feel a bit of pressure with this one as we achieved the highest we could ever achieve last time and we wouldn’t want to come away with anything less than that again.”

Liam, who studied catering at Preston’s College, will also take part in the Culinary World Cup in Luxemburg in October, competing against 61 different countries.

He is also celebrating after returned from a tour in the Falklands to the news he had been awarded an MBE in the military section from the Queen for his sterling efforts in representing the military in the catering field.

In recent years he has been in the last two series’ of Bake Off: Creme de le Creme on the BBC; got through to the semi finals of National Chef of the Year in London and was also in the semi finals of Master of Culinary Arts and led a team of 12 chefs against 59 nations with as many as 2,000 chefs participating, walking away with two gold and a silver medal.

He added: “I only returned home last week and was informed by my RAF command I had received the award.

“I was not expecting it. It is a massive honour to be awarded something like that and to be recognised.

“I don’t think I have gone further beyond what I should have done. I feel like I am being awarded just for doing my job.”