Garstang school hosts a musical journey through the Great War

‘Only Remembered’ - reflections on the First World War in spoken word, music and song, will be performed by Garstang Musical Productions at the end of the month.

The concert will be a musical journey from peace time, throughout the Great War and beyond to respectful commemoration.

Many different musical styles including operetta, music hall, trench songs and choral music will illustrate how music changed during this period.

Performances are on Thursday, March 22 and Friday, March 23, at 7.30pm and Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25 at 4pm, at St Mary and St Michaels Primary School, Garstang.

Supporting the British Legion, tickets priced at £7.50 are available from Car Care Garstang and members.