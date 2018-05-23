Garstang Show's new president 'honoured' to be given the role

The organisation behind the Garstang Show have appointed William Gibson as its new society president.

The Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society appointed Bill at its annual general meeting last week.

He will now preside over the society and its show for the next two years, taking over from Rosalind Hargreaves.

Bill, who has been involved with the Garstang Show since he was a very young lad in the 1940s, said: “Being brought up and associated with the farming community all my working life – and in semi-retirement! – becoming President is a great honour and a great privilege because it is a once-in-a-life time opportunity and it is a chance to give something back to the

business I have operated within all these years.”

An active member of the Garstang Show’s committee, Bill’s father’s livestock haulage business W Gibson Haulage Ltd have attended the show for decades.

And the family affair continues to this day for Bill, with daughter-in-law Jayne the director of the show, son David a cattle steward, and grandson Jonathan showcasing his shire horses to the packed crowds.

Bill added: “Over the next two years of my Presidency I am most looking forward to continuing to include and encourage the younger generation to participate in the local farming community and carry the baton over the next few years.”

He continued: “I also believe in encouraging education within schools to teach and inform students, of all backgrounds, about the enjoyment, satisfaction, benefits and way of life of an agricultural career.”

This year marks the 203rd Garstang Show and takes place on August 4 bringing opportunities to learn about the town’s farming and horticultural community.

More information can be found at www.garstangshow.org