Get creative during library festival

Lancashire libraries are taking part in a national festival aimed at inspiring and encouraging everyone to have a go at being creative.

All of the libraries will be taking part in the UK-wide celebration of ‘have-a-go’ creativity from Saturday (March 17) to March 25.

The nine-day Get Creative 2018 festival has grown from a one-day event in 2016, to a weekend in 2017.

Activities in libraries for the festival will include painting, knitting, embroidery, Lego creations, jewellery making, doodling and singing.

You can call in at your local library to find out more information about Get Creative, and the events and activities that are taking place.

Visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries or call 0300 123 6703.