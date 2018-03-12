Get ready for Rosemere's tenth annual Walk in the Dark from Chorley to Preston

Participants are invited to take part in Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s tenth annual Walk in the Dark.

Over the last decade, 2,300 people have walked the 11-mile route, raising almost £250,000.

This money has gone to helping the charity bring world class cancer treatments and services to patients in Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, and at another eight hospitals within the two counties that also have oncology departments.

Among this number is Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, where Rosemere Cancer Foundation funded a new chemotherapy unit that officially opened last year.

This year’s walk, sponsored by Eric Wright Group, will take place on the night of Saturday April 28.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s corporate and trust fund-raising manager Cathy Skidmore said: “It’s fantastic to have the company once again step up to help us with the costs of staging Walk in the Dark.

“We provide a bus service for our walkers whereby we collect them from the Royal Preston Hospital so that they can leave their cars there for when they finish walking and transport them to Chorley and South Ribble Hospital for the start of the walk.

“We also provide refreshments and goody bags and there are other costs such as printing entry and sponsorship forms. By sponsoring Walk in the Dark, Eric Wright Group is effectively covering these expenses so that every penny raised by the walk can go directly to our 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, which 2018’s walk is supporting.

“With it being our tenth walk and for our appeal, it would be great if we could make this walk our best subscribed to date and bring the total raised by the event over the decade to a whopping £300,000.”

Jeremy Hartley, managing director of Eric Wright Group, said: “We are delighted once again to be involved in Walk in the Dark with Rosemere Cancer Foundation. As a local company, we are well aware of Rosemere Cancer Centre at which a number of our staff and family members have been treated. It is our pleasure to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation and the work it does to support not only the centre but all our region’s hospital cancer units and cancer patients.”

The walk, from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital to Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, sets off at 9pm following a group warm-up.

Entry is £10 per person with children under 12 free. Dogs are also welcome. Walkers are invited to dress up to help give the event a carnival atmosphere and display the name of loved ones they may be walking in memory of.

Walkers walk at their own speed – there is no time limit. All entrants receive a goody bag at the start of the walk and are welcomed at the finish with brews and bacon barms.

To sign up, visit http://www.rosemere.org.uk, call 01772 522913 or email rebeccahall2@lthtr.nhs.org