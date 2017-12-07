‘Give way’ rule ends a traffic free-for-all

Traffic experts have abandoned a free-for-all at a notorious Preston junction in their latest attempt to uncork a city centre bottleneck.

New “Give Way” markings are being trialled on Fishergate to help reduce queuing at peak times.

Drivers travelling along the city’s main shopping street towards the railway station will now need to give way at the junction with Butler Street.

Markings have been put on the road and temporary signing has been installed.

The changes have been made on a trial basis to reduce queues along Butler Street for people leaving the railway station and the Fishergate centre car park.

“There have been problems at peak times on Butler Street for many years, especially in the run up to Christmas,” said Coun Keith Iddon, LCC cabinet member for highways and transport.

“The rail replacement buses for the closure of the Blackpool line have added extra traffic and delay on this street this year.

“So we’ve looked carefully at this junction and introduced the trial “Give Way.”

“We encourage drivers who choose to use Corporation Street and Fishergate to get to Penwortham and other parts of South Ribble, to consider staying on Ringway to reach their destination and help to keep traffic moving in this part of the city centre.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation to see how it helps this part of the city.

“It’s a busy time of year and this is an especially busy area of the city centre at peak times.

“There’s a high demand for parking spaces at certain times in some areas of the city centre, and people are advised to plan accordingly.”