Flu jab warning to Lancashire parents of children with long-term health conditions

Parents of children with long-term health conditions are being encouraged to take them to their GP for a flu jab.

NHS England has released a video calling for parents to ensure their children get the vaccination.

Lancashire practice nurse Julie Payne, who appears on the short film, said: “Most children with long-term health conditions are usually well managed but should they get the flu it can exacerbate their condition, leading them to be very poorly with serious health complications and in some cases in hospital.

“As a nurse I don’t like seeing children seriously ill with flu on top of their long term health condition so please get your children vaccinated this winter.”

Flu is a highly contagious but vaccination is available free of charge to all children with long-term health conditions and is given in the form of a nasal spray to anyone aged 16 and under. Emma Jones, whose 11-year-old daughter is asthmatic, said: “I wouldn’t want Ellie to catch the flu on top of her asthma. She’s had her vaccination against the flu this year already.

“I would encourage any parent who has a child with a long term health condition to have their children vaccinated against the flu.”