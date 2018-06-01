Lancashire Teaching Hospitals raising awareness of new medical research through International Clinical Trials Day

Staff at Preston and Chorley hospitals have been demonstrating how their research department is helping to develop medical treatments for the future.

Taking part in International Clinical Trials Day last month, research teams at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals (LTH) hosted a variety of ‘randomisation trials’, including “twists on classic games such as hook a duck and a lucky dip”.

LTH said that “the aim of the day was to highlight to more people within the hospital what the team is currently doing and to inform staff, patients and visitors alike about how they can get involved with clinical trials”.

Karen Partington, Chief Executive at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals said: “As a leading research centre, research is extremely important to us at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals to enable us to offer our patients and their families the high quality care they deserve.”

The research team at LTH’s Clinical Research Facility at Royal Preston Hospital have recently recruited the first patients in the UK into both a testicular cancer clinical trial and a renal cancer clinical trial.

The team have also recruited one of their oldest patients into an anaemia trial at 92-years-old.

Ms Partington said: “We are extremely proud to play such a big part in innovation and developing ground-breaking treatments for the future.”

Research Nurser at LTH, Michelle Dorrington, added: “Everything that we do now has been tried and tested in past years in order to become current practice.

“Therefore it is imperative that we continue to trial and test new treatments, drugs and practices of care to make sure that our patients are getting the best possible care available.”