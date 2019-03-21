Preston recycling business fined £20k after employee was injured

A Preston recycling business has been fined tens of thousands of pounds after an employee was injured while operating unguarded machinery.

KT Recycling Ltd of Gaskel House, Rough Hey Industrial Estate, Grimsargh, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Blackburn Magistrates’ Court heard how, on April 13 2017, an employee of KT Recycling Ltd had been working at their site in the Rough Hey Industrial Estate.

The worker was attempting to remove waste material when his hand became trapped between the conveyor belt and drive roller of a magnetic separator.

The incident caused extensive damage to his left forearm, leaving him with a lasting impairment in the use of his arm.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that guard plates had been removed several weeks before the incident but had not been replaced.

In addition, the company had no procedures to check the guard plates were correctly fitted, failed to provide suitable training in the safe use of the machine, and failed to adequately supervise the operatives who used it.

KT Recycling Ltd was fined £20,000 as well as given costs totalling a further £13,00.