Here is how to get the red carpet look

Katie Wright takes a look at how to glam up like the celebrities.

Peruse pictures of the stunning hair and make-up looks from the recent glut of glitzy awards ceremonies, and it’s easy to think there’s no way us mere mortals could ever have the same glowy skin, doll-like eyes and perfect hair as the A-list.

Suki Waterhouse

Just because you don’t have a hair stylist and make-up artist at your beck and call, doesn’t mean you can’t achieve celeb-worthy glam at home, however.

From the latest lip trend to the perfect elegant ponytail, here are some easy but amazing hair and make-up hacks from the pros...

1. Lacquer your lips

Unlike gloopy glosses, a lacquer offers colour and shine without the stickiness, giving you fuller-looking lips.

Margot Robbie

At the Brit Awards, Charlotte Tilbury’s new Latex Love was a make-up artist favourite. Dua Lipa’s shade (inset), Berry Nude, looked gorgeous with her pink eye look.

2. Don’t overdo it

A bold lip can look amazing when you’re getting glammed up, but it’s important to tone down the rest of your make-up, as demonstrated by Lily Collins at the Baftas, who wore Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Matte lipstick in Berry Noir.

3. Illuminate your eyes

Love the smoky-eye look but think it makes your eyes look smaller? Add a metallic shadow to create an illuminated doll-eye, like Suki Waterhouse’s Brits make-up, which was created by Sofia Tilbury, senior lead artist at Charlotte Tilbury.

Jean, a champagne cream shadow, was used as the base colour, then the metallic shades of the Bigger Brighter Eyes Exagger-eyes palette were mixed on top to create a shimmering finish.

4. Lift your lashes

If you’ve never used false eyelashes before, you’ll be amazed at the difference they make - just ask red carpet regulars Little Mix, who have created a range of lashes as part of their LMX beauty range. Our pro tip for making sure they stay in place? Before you apply the glue, hold the lash at each end and bend the band a few times so it’s less rigid, and won’t lift at the corners.

5. Try half-way hair

Hair up or down for a party? Take your cue from Claire Foy, whose Baftas half-up ‘do was created by Ben Skervin for Moroccanoil.

After blow-drying, Skervin applied Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray through the hair and used a medium barrel tong to put a bend in. He pulled the upper section of hair back, pinned it just above the occipital bone (which forms the back and base of the skull) and finished with a spritz of hair spray.

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray, £17.45, FeelUnique

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Extra Strong, £17.25, FeelUnique

6. Perfect your pony

Simple but elegant, Amy Adams’s Bafta ponytail was the perfect complement to her Prada gown.

“When creating the perfect ponytail, prepping the hair is so important,” says Carly Price, partner for Muse of London. “Dry shampoos - and texture sprays in particular - are great for giving the hair some grip prior to styling into a ponytail.”

Once your pony is in place, don’t be tempted to overload it with hair spray, Price warns.

“For a more slicked-back and polished look like Amy’s, once you have put your ponytail into place, use a gel, serum or shine spray on the hair to tame any flyaways and give it a sleeker look.”

Naturtint Dry Shampoo, £9.99, Holland & Barrett

Percy & Reed Tame That Mane Smoothing Styling Cream, £17

7. Don’t forget the finishing touch

Want to fake that ‘I’ve just been for a facial’ glow? Then a dusting of light-reflecting finishing powder is what you need.

Celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff swears by Japanese brand Sensai’s Translucent Loose Powder, which is responsible for Margot Robbie’s luminescent skin on the Bafta red carpet.

Apply it with a soft brush on the T-zone to take away shine and leave an angelic glow.

Sensai Translucent Loose Powder, £35.10, AllBeauty