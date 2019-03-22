Here is what to buy your mum for Mother's Day

Katie Wright selects the prettiest pampering presents for Mother's Day.

Mothering Sunday is just around the corner - it's March 31 in case you haven't got it in you diary - the day when we say thank you to the women who mean so much to us.

L'Occitane Fleur De Force Mother's Day Collection, 25, available from L'Occitane

In reality, we can never sufficiently thank these amazing ladies for all they've done for us throughout the years, from nursing us through illnesses and drying our tears (and not just when we're children), to giving great advice and the best hugs of all, but marking the occasion with a card and a present is the least we can do.

To that end, we've rounded up this year's best Mother's Day beauty offerings.

For the green-fingered mum

1. Fiona Cairns Rose Hand Soap, £3.33 - reduced from £5; Rose Body Scrub, £6.66 - reduced from £10, Waitrose

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser Lavender & Vetiver Skincare Gift Set, 36, available from John Lewis.

Famed cake creator Fiona Cairns has turned her hand to beauty, with a selection of affordable pampering products. The rose-scented range is exclusive to Waitrose.

2. RHS Daisy Garland Hand Wash And Lotion Duo, £22

Infused with daisy and marigold extracts, this floral hand care duo comes in a beautiful box decorated with a print from the Royal Horticultural Society's archive.

3. L'Occitane Fleur De Force Mother's Day Collection, £25

The Ritual of Sakura Renewing Ritual, 29.50, available from Rituals

Part of a collaboration with lifestyle vlogger Fleur de Force, this collection, worth £34.50, comprises mini shower oil, body cream, hand cream and fragrance in scrumptious almond and cherry scents.

4. SoulAndSoap Personalised Mother's Day Pamper Set, £29.99, Etsy

With rose bath salts and bath bomb alongside freesia soap and a lavender candle - all handmade - this box contains everything mum needs to create a bathtub oasis.

5. Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Renewing Ritual, £29.50

Inspired by and infused with Japanese cherry blossom, this four-piece pampering set of shower gel, scrub, lotion and hand wash comes in a pretty pink keepsake box.

For the minimalist mum

6. Ashley & Co Sootherup Tui & Kahili Hand and Body Lotion, £28, Selfridges

For the mother who won't allow clutter - or colour - in her shiny, spotless bathroom, the monochrome styling's of New Zealand brand Ashley & Co will fit right in.

7. Cosmydor S/4 Artisanal Organic Face and Hand Liquid Soap with Argan Oil & Cardamom Essential Oil, £28

Free from foaming agents and synthetic fragrances, this nourishing soap owes its rich scent to argan oil, coconut oil and cardamom, plus it's vegan-friendly and housed in a glass bottle, perfect for the plastic-free mama.

8. Haeckels Essentials Gift Box, £30

Aesthetically pleasing and gorgeously scented, this starter selection from Margate-based eco-beauty brand Haeckels comes with an Exfoliating Seaweed Block, a tube if Geranium Hand Balm and a miniature perfume of your choice.

For the glam mum

9. Benefit Mum's Hoola, £26

How cute is this? Benefit has rebranded its cult favourite bronzer in honour of all the mamas out there. Same iconic shade, new Mum's Hoola packaging.

10. Sisley L'Orchidee Coral Highlighting Blush, £74

Admittedly, this orchid-inspired palette is almost too beautiful to disturb with a blusher brush, but once you've finished admiring it, you'll discover a stunningly luminescent soft coral shade to adorn your cheeks.

11. Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum, £58.65, reduced from £69 for 50ml, Boots

Ahead of Mother's Day, Givenchy has launched a limited edition L'Interdit eau de parfum trio, teaming the new fragrance with a daringly dark Rouge Interdit Vinyl lipstick and make-up pouch.

12. Elemis Pro-Collagen Capsule Collection, £145

Looking for something truly luxurious? The Elemis Pro-Collagen Capsule Collection offers pots of the classic face cream, plus a serum and eye cream, inside a chic black vanity case. And despite the price tag, it's actually a steal since it's valued at £217.

For the skincare loving mum

13. Nourish London Radiance Beauty Collection, £30

Featuring travel-sized hydrating facial oil, serum and moisturiser, plus an Illuminating Face Shimmer, this vegan radiance-boosting collection is all mum needs to glow on the go.

14. Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser Lavender & Vetiver Skincare Gift Set, £36, John Lewis

Is your mother dearest one of the legion who swear by Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish? Then she'll love this collection, which contains the new Lavender & Vetiver edition - and the body version, plus two muslin cloths and an exfoliating mitt - it's the ultimate smooth skin set.

15. Foreo Luna 2, £126.75 (was £169), John Lewis,

Skincare gadget makers Foreo are offering 25% off the Luna 2 until March 31. One side of this pulsating pink device exfoliates and the other targets fine lines and wrinkles, while also helping mum's skincare products absorb better.