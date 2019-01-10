Paintball Trax

Here is where you can do combat activities in Lancashire

1. Impact, Blackpool

Paintball Trax is an outdoor woodland game zone based at Midge Hall Lane, Leyland. Activities include paintball, laser tag, archery and rifle shooting.

2. Paintball Trax, Leyland

Pennine Battlefield Live is based at Park Hall Camelot, Charnock Richard, Chorley, providing outdoor laser tag.

3. Battlefield Live, Charnock Richard

Bubble Soccer World is a national activity company, which holds combat archery events at Blackpool Sports Centre, and Moor Park, Blackpool for birthday parties, stag and hen dos.

4. Bubble Soccer World, Blackpool

