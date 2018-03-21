Hip hop supergroup Mouse Outfit perform at Preston Guild Hall

No. 1 UK hip-hop collective The Mouse Outfit celebrate their highly anticipated new album with a performance at Preston Guild Hall .

It will be a true homecoming for the supergroup who have spent the last year playing to packed out audiences across three different continents. Over the past eight years the Mouse Outfit have become famed for their hazy, textured production spreading across classic boom-bap, funk, jazz and even grime. With Youtube views in the tens of millions and two critically acclaimed albums under their belts, the North West powerhouse celebrate the release of their hotly anticipated third album.

The Mouse Outfit will be performing on Thursday, April 19, tickets are priced from £14. Call the box office on 01772 80 44 44.