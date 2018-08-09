Hunt for wanted man known as 'Deadly' after Coppull attack.

Lancashire police are seeking a 29-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in Coppull.

Raymond Scott Jones, also known as ‘Deadly’, is wanted by police following an attack close to The Springfield pub in Spendmore Lane on May 5.

At around 12.05am a 23-year-old man was punched in an alleyway at the rear of the pub, hitting his head on the ground.

The man was later taken to hospital having suffered a bleed on the brain.

Police now want to speak to Jones in connection with the incident.

He is believed to have links to Chorley, Preston and Wigan.

He is disqualified from driving but has access to two cars, a silver Nissan Qashqai, registration PN64 YXY and a silver Vauxhall Vectra, registration KS06 HWN.

Det Con Ian Lightfoot, of Lancashire Police, said: “Jones is wanted by police in connection with a serious offence of assault.

“We believe he left the county following the attack and has recently returned. He could be in the Wigan area.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.”

If you have seen Jones or know where he is, please contact police on 01257 246250 or 01257 246190 quoting crime reference SC1803877.

Or you can email 3439@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.