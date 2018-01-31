Impressive finish for Dakar Rally racer Lyndon Poskitt

A motorcyclist was one of only two Britons to finish the world’s most notorious race – and in doing so equalling his specialist finish from last year.

Motorcyclist Lyndon Poskitt, from St Michaels, completed the 2018 Dakar Rally, taking place over 15 days earlier this month.

Lyndon in a previous Dakar Rally. He has now started and finished three races.

Held across South America, Lyndon has now started and finished three Dakar’s; a huge achievement for a race that is known for mechanical breakdowns and competitors waving the white flag.

The 38-year-old finished 33rd in the overall standings and second in the Malle Moto class – equalling last year’s finish in the gruelling go-it-alone category where riders cannot have any outside assistance throughout the event.

Speaking to MCN, Lyndon (inset) said: “Three starts, three finishes but this was the hardest one. The terrain has been really brutal. Days and days of really hard riding, it just never stopped.

"I feel a lot stronger than I did this time last year. I just really focussed on what needed to be done and I think I nailed it.”