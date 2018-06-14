IN PICTURES: Calder Vale Children’s Festival 2018

Around 50 queens and retinues from Wyre towns and villages descended upon Calder Vale for its annual Children’s Festival.

Taking place in the village on Saturday, departing festival queen Scarlett Mason handed over the coveted crown to Izzy Woodhouse at the annual celebration of the town.

Organiser Nicky Mason, the mum of departing queen Scarlett, said: “It was a fabulous day. It’s a tough year organising the day this year so it was great to see if come together.”

Music was provided by the Pilling Jubilee Band, Morris dancers from Garstang Morris Dancers to the streets and a range of fun activities including tombola entertained crowds.

Organiser Nicky is now looking for people to help with next year’s event. To get involved or to receive updates from Nicky conttact her on 01995 602384 or email nickymason@hotmail.co.uk.