Indie rock gig to be held in Preston Church

The doors of Preston’s St John’s Minster will open up for a special five act gig on September 22. The church, built in 1855, will play host to a number of acts.

The gig, named ALTR 2018, will be headlined by The Sherlocks, with support from Twisted Wheel, Jordan Allen, The Empire Police and Life At The Arcade, and is being hosted and promoted by Preston Guild Hall.

This will be the first in a series of ALTR gigs to be held in the landmark location, with the next instalment to be announced soon. ALTR 2018 is a show which plans to brings live music to the Minster with more similar events being lined up to take place in the future.

ALTR 2018 will be held at St John’s Minster on September 22, at 7pm. Tickets from skiddle.com