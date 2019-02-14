Information event to trek across Peru for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Adventure explorers are invited to take on a 10-day trek to Peru next year to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Head of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fund-raising Dan Hill is planning the Machu Picchu expedition for October 2020 after his Great Wall of China hike last year was a huge success, raising more than £30,000 for the charity.

He is inviting people to attend an information and recruitment session at Rosemere Cancer Centre, at Royal Preston Hospital, on Tuesday, March 5, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Read more: Anyone want to trek along the Great Wall of China for Rosemere?



Dan said: “China was a fantastic experience, made all the more so by the great bunch of 16 men and women of all ages, who made up the expedition party.

“They asked us to run another fund-raising expedition in the future and after researching a lot of exciting options, we decided we couldn’t top a wonder of the world that features on so many people’s dream destination list.”

The journey to Peru will start in Preston with coach travel to Heathrow for a flight to Cusco.

All transport, hotel accommodation, meals on the trek, water, local guides, tour leader, UK doctor and camping equipment, except sleeping bags and mats, are included in the expedition’s cost. The final cost is dependent on the number of people travelling but is anticipated to be between £2,395 and £2,595.

As refreshments will be served at the presentation evening on March 5, anyone intending to go along is asked to call Dan on 01772 528346 to ensure they are catered for.