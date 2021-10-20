The scene at the house in Clayton-le-Woods shortly after the blast and fire.

A joint investigation between the police and fire service into the cause of the blast which killed Carl Whalley last Friday is still ongoing and could take some time.

It is understood that fire investigators are trying to determine how the incident began - was it an explosion which caused a fireball or a blaze which sparked the blast?

Carl Whalley's body was found in the wreckage of the collapsed semi-detached.

Mr Whalley's semi-detached house on Kirkby Avenue was completely destroyed. Eyewitnesses said they heard a "huge bang" and saw the house consumed by fire before it collapsed.

The body of Mr Whalley was later found in the wreckage, but attempts to search the debris for other possible victims were hampered by the precarious state of the building.

It is believed a post mortem examination has been carried out by a Home Office pathologist to establish how Mr Whalley died, but the results are not expected to be made public for some time.

A spokesperson for the Coroners Office said an inquest was unlikely to formally open this week and would probably be held next week at the earliest.

Police have said they are looking into reports of a long-standing "neighbour dispute" involving Mr Whalley.

They said they were "aware of some allegations made on social media by Mr Whalley and suggestions of a neighbour dispute and we are looking into these as part of our enquiries."

Mr Whalley made a complaint to the police in 2017, but it is believed no action was taken.