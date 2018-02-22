Invite to The Veteran’s Stock Car Association’s 25th Annual Northern Stock Car Reunion

Car enthusiasts from Lancashire are invited to The Veteran’s Stock Car Association’s 25th Annual Northern Stock Car Reunion this Saturday.

Car enthusiasts from Chorley and Leyland are invited to The Veteran’s Stock Car Association’s 25th Annual Northern Stock Car Reunion this Saturday.

Stock car racing is a form of automobile racing, which is run on oval tracks.

A stock car, in the original sense of the term, is one that has not been modified from its original factory configuration and is used to differentiate from a race car, a special, custom-built car designed only for racing purposes.

Organiser Steve Hayward says: “This event has long been an established part of the national Stock Car Racing social calendar.

“We are always trying to contact as many drivers (past and present), families, friends, mechanics, helpers, supporters and track officials as we can, in order to make each annual reunion even better than the previous one. All our previous reunions have been very well supported and the event is now advertised from Workington down to Stoke-on-Trent and from Blackpool across to South Yorkshire.

“However, there must still be many more out there who haven’t yet been to, or heard about our reunions.

“Most of the sport’s top northern stars have attended at some time or other, it’s a chance to renew old acquaintances in the friendliest of atmospheres, watch some of professional cameraman Ray Liddy’s archive film which goes back to the 1970s and generally have a good night out.

“There’s a quiz with prizes for the winning team and the team scoring least (the winners set the questions for the following year), a free draw for a bottle of whisky, a raffle, a fund-raising card and Memorabilia displays.”

The free event will be held at the Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane, Greenfield, near Oldham, OL3 7EU, from 8pm this Saturday.

Further information can be obtained from Steve Hayward by calling 07816 437780 or e-mailing Steve on stevehaywardracing@hotmail.com