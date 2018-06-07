Irish dancers perform at Preston Guild

Rhythm of the Dance is a spectacular two hour celebration of Irish culture through music and dance which is coming to Preston Guild Hall in August.

The show was created in 1999 and inspired by the epic journey of the Irish Celts throughout history.

Featuring world champion dancers, a traditional Irish band and singers, this richly costumed show has been consistently rated as one of the most popular and successful Irish step dance tours in the world and performs across the UK this summer.

The multi-award winning show has, over the past 19 years, performed to more than 6m people in more than 58 countries across the globe.

Tickets priced at £25.50 are available from the box office on 01772 80 44 44.