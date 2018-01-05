It's ready, steady, go for one Lancashire motorcyclist taking on the deadly Dakar Rally once again

A Lancashire motorcyclist is hoping to go one better when he once again takes on one of the deadliest races.

Lyndon Poskitt, from St Michaels, back in South America to compete in the notorious Dakar Rally, which starts today (Saturday, December 6).

Poskitt's bike for the 2018 race.

Last year the 38-year-old came second in the harsh Malle Moto class of the Dakar, which sees competitors travel solo without mechanics, technical support or even warm beds at night.

And for the 2018 race – which starts today – Lyndon is hoping to better last year’s second place and finish top in one of the most legendary races in the world.

Lyndon said: “Malle Moto is a motorcycle class which is allowed no outside assistance, no support team, no support vehicles and everything has to be done by the pilot themselves.

"15 long days of intense off-road motorcycle racing and maintenance with limited chance for rest.”

Lyndon previously at the Dakar

Fans will be able to follow his daily fight to complete each stage as he travels through Lima, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia over the next 15 days, with planned videos set to be released on a daily basis.

Speaking to his fans on social media, the former aerospace engineer at BAE Systems said: “I plan to capture the moments and release daily blogs which basically shows up to eight minutes of video, depending on how much we can get edited and released every day.”

Lyndon will be helped on his journey by Richard Attwater, managing director of Preston-based business Attwater Group, who is overseeing media coverage along the full 5,700km

journey between Bolivia and Argentina.

Richard said: “I’ve always wanted to see the Dakar Rally and be a part of it.

Dakar competitors will face a range of challenging conditions.

“4,000 people are involved in this event and it’s the biggest race in the world, as it moves across the desert every day.

“We’ll be in the bivouac each evening and morning, watching him service his bike and capturing a true warts-and-all behind the scenes look at one of the world’s most exciting races.”

The Attwater Group has previously supported Lyndon in races, providing carbon fibre composites which help keep his bike strong yet lightweight.