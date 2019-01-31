Juliet and Romeo at Blackpool Grand

Lost Dog’s Dance Theatre Company’s new show touring the country includes a performance at Blackpool Grand revealing the real story of Romeo and Juliet.

It turns out they didn’t die in a tragic misunderstanding, they grew up and lived happily ever after.

Now they are 40ish, at least one of them is in the grips of a mid-life crisis, they feel constantly mocked by their teenage selves and haunted by the pressures of being the poster couple for romantic love.

Juliet and Romeo have decided to confront their current struggles by putting on a performance – about themselves.

With Lost Dog’s blend of dance, theatre and comedy this duet takes on the cultural obsession with youth and longevity. Juliet and Romeo is on February 6.

Call 01253 290190 for tickets.