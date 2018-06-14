Ladybird books inspired exhibition in Lancaster

Ladybird books have inspired the latest exhibition at Lancaster’s Dukes gallery.

Husband and wife artists, Simon Nixon and Siân Peters, have joined forces to stage Things We Do which runs until June 30.

Simon, who is The Dukes’ deputy front of house manager, has been a practising artist for more than 20 years and the illustrations in Ladybird books have often influenced his work in terms of their simple use of colour and form.

For Siân, the collages on display combine her love of the Ladybird books which she read as a child, vintage graphics, illustrations and ephemera. For more information, ring the box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.