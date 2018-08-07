Lancashire hunt for 'gold toothed' murder suspect

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Humberside may be in Lancashire, police revealed today.

Abdi Ali is wanted in connection with the murder of Shaun Lyall, who was found dead at a house on Sydney Street, Cleethorpes, on July 17.

Ali is originally from Somalia and has links to the Grimsby area, Lancashire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

He is said to be quite recognisable as he has a distinctive gold tooth at the front of his mouth.

Crimestoppers have offered a reward of up to £5,000 to anyone who can give information to the charity about Abdi Ali’s whereabouts.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller who is in charge of the investigation said: “We are very keen to find Abdi Ali in connection with the death of Shaun Lyall.

“If you see him, I would advise that you do not approach him and call the police on 101 immediately.

“If you have information in relation to the reward offered by the charity Crimestoppers, please call them directly on 0800 555 111 or use their online form."