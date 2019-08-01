Lancashire wildfire task force: Pictures show the new 17-strong team in action at international seminar

The 17-strong team will respond to every wildfire across Lancashire after being set up in response to the growing number and ferocity of moorland and grassland blazes

in the county.

Shaun Walton, who is heading up the new wildfire burn team, said: Today couldnt have gone any better. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Around 4,000 acres of land was damaged during a wildfire at Winter Hill during last summers heatwave. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Emergency services and around 100 soldiers battled the flames for 41 days. jpimedia Buy a Photo

A nature reserve on the sand dunes in St Annes was also devastated last June. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more