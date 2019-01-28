Last Leg star Adam Hills joins the billing with John Bishop at Blackpool's Opera House

One of Australia’s biggest stars, Adam Hills,the host of Channel Four’s The Last Leg, will be joining the line-up with John Bishop on Saturday, May 11 in the Opera House at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The announcement came ahead of the weekend-long all-star comedy festival.

‘Manford’s Blackpool Comedy Festival’, by Jason Manford and Friends, will be opened on the Friday, and feature the comic talents of Daliso Chaponda from Britain’s Got Talent, Irishman David O’Doherty, and Eight out of 10 Cats star Sean Lock.

The following night, comedy legend John Bishop will take to the stage alongside Adam, stand-up legend Mick Miller, Mock the Week’s Milton Jones, and more.

Jason, 37, said: ‘We’re delighted to unveil the exciting new partnership with the WinterGardens and deliveratop-class comedy festival, which not only features top comedians and events but also celebrates the best in upcoming talent from across the UK. We’re excited to be coming to Blackpool, the city’s comedy heritage is legendary – it’s the Vegas of Britain!”

Tickets for the first two events,priced at £30 each,can be bought online from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk