Lytham Cricket Club wins approval for inflatable dome

A Fylde coast sports club has been granted permission to set up an inflatable air dome to provide full weather cover for its two tennis courts.

Lytham Cricket and Sports Club’s scheme was given the green light when it came before Fylde planners.

The Church Road club will have the nine metre high demountable dome’, made from translucent plastic, in place between October and April each year to allow continued indoor’ use of the courts between autumn and early spring.

Councillors heard that the land was in Lytham Conservation Area, close to listed buildings and the project would also see two protected trees removed.

But the planning officer’s report suggested the general impact om the surrounding area would be negligeable.

The committee gave the scheme the go ahead but imposed a number of conditions.

The report stated: “The dome would not appear as a dominant or intrusive feature in the landscape and would not have an oppressive or overbearing impact on the occupiers of neighbouring dwellings.

“Any harm to the conservation area and locally listed heritage asset would be less than substantial given its inconspicuous siting in relation to the main vista of the conservation area.”

Sports England had initially objected to the proposed dome, which would measure 34.7m in length and 32.2m in width, over fears the dome could potentially obstruct cricket matches at the club by causing “ball strike”.

However, the club has given assurances the dome will be dismantled before the cricket season starts.

Concerns were also raised that the dome could become loose in windy weather and even blow onto the nearby train tracks.