M61 hold-ups near Chorley after vehicle overturns
One lane of the M61 northbound carriageway was closed after a vehicle overturned this afternoon.
Emergency services shut the slow lane between junction 6 for Horwich and junction 8 for Chorley.
The incident happened at around 3:45 this afternoon and police say it is causing some delays for drivers, with tailbacks as long as four miles on the approach to the scene.
North West Motorway Police and Highways England closed the entire carriageway for a short while and urged motorists caught up in the queues to be patient.
A spokesperson said: "There is very slow traffic due to a rolled over vehicle.
"Please be patient. We will reopen the carriageway when it is safe to do so."
A short time later lanes two and three were reopened, but residual delays are expected to last until between 6:15 and 6:30pm.