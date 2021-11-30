Emergency services shut the slow lane between junction 6 for Horwich and junction 8 for Chorley.

The incident happened at around 3:45 this afternoon and police say it is causing some delays for drivers, with tailbacks as long as four miles on the approach to the scene.

North West Motorway Police and Highways England closed the entire carriageway for a short while and urged motorists caught up in the queues to be patient.

Police and Highways England closed the hard shoulder and lane one.

A spokesperson said: "There is very slow traffic due to a rolled over vehicle.

"Please be patient. We will reopen the carriageway when it is safe to do so."