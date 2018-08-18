MD of Lancashire charity DanceSyndrome shortlisted for Enterprise Vision Award

The managing director of Lancashire charity DanceSyndrome has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Business Woman award at the 2018 Enterprise Vision Awards.

Dawn Vickers, of Colne, has been the driving force behind DanceSyndrome for four years and has had a huge impact on the direction the charity has taken. The 49-year-old has successfully generated funding for the charity and she is an ambassador for inclusion, supporting people with learning disabilities, helping people to overcome any barriers and focusing on their talents and abilities.

Dawn is also a founder director for Spring Into Action, set up in 2012, which support adults with learning disabilities to participate in a variety of inclusive sports activities and she manages Meet and Match, a dating service for people with learning disabilities.

Dawn, whose brother has Down’s Syndrome, said: “I feel really honoured to have been nominated for this award. DanceSyndrome is a wonderful organisation and I strongly believe in our mission to empower and include people. I hope this nomination highlights the wonderful work we do and encourages more people to get involved.”

The Enterprise Vision Awards take place on September 28 at the Blackpool Winter Gardens. Vote via https://evasvoting.co.uk/business-woman-award/