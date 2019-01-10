Met Office says there’s an ‘enhanced risk’ of snow in the North West this January

Will it snow in the North West in January? This is what the Met Office has said.

Temperatures have dipped over the past few days and as cooler weather becomes more prominent, snow is on the horizon.

According to the Met Office, snow could hit the north of England as early as next week, with a further enhanced risk of snow from late next week onward and during the last week of January.

The UK Outlook for Monday 14 Jan to Wednesday 23 Jan explains that: “After a colder, brighter interlude for many areas on Monday, a return to milder, cloudier conditions is expected by early Tuesday.

“Through Tuesday, rain and strong winds will move into the northwest, with gale force winds possible in the northeast.

“Generally rather unsettled conditions are likely to continue for the rest of the period, with spells of rain interspersed with colder, showery weather. Snow is likely on northern hills, and perhaps to lower levels in the far north.”

“Temperatures overall will be close to the seasonal average, but from late next week onwards there is a greater chance of cold spells giving more widespread frosts and an enhanced risk of snow, especially in the north and east.”

The end of January also looks set to see snow in the north of England, including the north west, with colder weather and increased likelihood of snow continuing in early February.

“During the last week of January and into early February, there is an increased likelihood of cold conditions being established generally across all of the UK,” add the Met Office.

“This would bring an enhanced risk of snow and widespread frost, especially in the north.”

This week’s weather forecast

Today “will be a grey start across the northwest, with thick cloud bringing patchy rain and drizzle and some areas of mist and fog,” said the Met Office.

“Brighter spells may emerge through the afternoon, and it will be a little milder than Wednesday. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Tonight, “Any remaining patchy rain and drizzle will clear this evening with a dry night in store for most. A few pockets of frost in rural areas are possible by dawn. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

“Friday is forecast to be cloudy but dry for the northwest but there may be some light, patchy rain over the hills at times. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

“Turning milder but windy this weekend, with thick cloud and outbreaks of rain until Sunday afternoon. Monday will be colder but with easing winds and some good spells of sunshine.”