New Co-op store set to open in heart of Broughton

Co-op has revealed plans to open a new convenience store in Broughton, creating up to 20 new jobs in the area.

​The proposed store, which represents an investment of over £680,000, is set to open on Garstang Road later this year.

The 4,200 sq ft sales store, which was the former Kinders Service Station, is located on the A6.

It will have 20 car parking spaces, an in-store bakery and a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

Chris Moss, Regional Acquisitions Manager for the Co-op, said: “We’re looking forward to opening a new store in Broughton. We’re delighted to have the opportunity to provide shoppers with our wide range of award-winning food, in a store designed to be easy to use for everyone.

“The new store will also bring a funding boost for community groups through the Co-op’s Membership scheme.

"Members receive a five per cent reward on purchases of own-branded products and services, with a further one per cent going directly to local causes to make a difference in the community.”

Students in the area who hold a NUS extra card can enjoy a 10 per cent discount off their groceries at the store.

Tony Hind, Head of New Store Development, added: “We’re committed to finding great locations for our new stores, we know people want to be able to buy high quality food near to where they live and work, in handy-sized shops that are open at convenient times.

"We opened 100 new stores last year and will open another 100 again this year and are always on the lookout for new sites where we can be at the heart of local life.”