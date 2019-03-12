Fishergate Bollard is Preston's new tourist trap

It is a smash hit in Preston city centre - even when it takes a welcome break from traffic duty.

Now the famous Fishergate Bollard has become an official tourist attraction with almost a five-star rating.

The concrete block, which last showed its craggy face at the junction of Fishergate and Corporation Street 10 months ago, has been recognised on Google Maps as a sightseeing must for tourists.

It has already attracted 30 reviews and has been awarded a rating of 4.7 out of five by visitors - even higher than the Harris Museum, Winckley Square and Avenham and Miller Parks.

One, Andrew Sanderson, wrote: “Had such a great day out at The Bollard. People come from all over to see it.”

Another, Chris M, said: “Very durable and built to last, as shown by it’s impressive car kill count. Big fan of it’s ability to become completely invisible, despite it being a well lit big piece of stone in the middle of a mini roundabout.”

And Rick Hughes added: “Great day out. If you’re lucky you may see some clown parked on top of it.”

The Fishergate Bollard first rolled into the lives of Prestonians in 2014 as part of the controversial shared space scheme.

By August 2016 it had been hit so many times by vehicles that it earned star status with its own Twitter account.

Today the account is still going strong, with almost 3,500 followers, although the bollard itself has remained in storage since it was last knocked off its perch last May.