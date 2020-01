A pan left on a stove was to blame for a house fire in Lancashire.

North West Ambulance Service were called to treat one casualty following the blaze on Wyreside Close, Garstang.

Two fire engines from Garstang and Fulwood attended.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, which said the fire involved a pan that had been left on a stove, received the emergency call at 9.26pm yesterday.