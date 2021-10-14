A vegetarian twist on a classic Italian lasagne recipe by WW – formerly Weightwatchers

Prep: 20 mins l Cook time: 1 hr 25 mins l Serves: 8 (makes 2 bakes, one can be frozen when cooled)

Ingredients

4 large aubergines, cut into 1cm-thick rounds

Aubergine parmegiana bake Serves 8

Calorie controlled cooking spray

2 onions, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tablespoon dried oregano

3 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes

4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

25g fresh white breadcrumbs

40g vegetarian Italian hard-style

cheese, finely grated

Method

1. Preheat the grill to high. Arrange a third of the aubergine slices on a large baking sheet and mist all over with cooking spray. Cook under the grill for 3-5 minutes, then turn the aubergine, mist with more cooking spray and grill for another 3-5 minutes until tender and golden. Repeat with the remaining aubergine slices.

2. Mist a large nonstick pan with cooking spray and fry the onion with 2 tablespoons of water for 8-10 minutes, covered, over a medium heat until softened. Add the garlic and oregano and cook for 1 minute. Tip in the tinned tomatoes, stir and then let bubble, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes until thickened. Add the basil and season to taste.

3. Divide one-third of the tomato sauce between two baking dishes and top with half the aubergine slices. Top with another third of the sauce, followed by the remaining aubergine, and the remaining sauce. Combine the breadcrumbs and cheese, then scatter evenly over the top of each dish.

4. Preheat the oven to 220°C, fan 200°C, gas mark 7. Bake the parmigiana for 25 minutes, until golden and bubbling. Scatter over a handful of fresh basil leaves and serve with a green salad on the side.