Booths Red Lentil Hummus recipe

Serves: 4 l Prep: 10 minutes l Cook: 12 minutes

Ingredients

200g red lentils

Red Lentil Hummus

2 tbsp Tahini

1 lemon (juice and zest)

3 tbsp sunflower oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp cumin

Half tsp coriander seeds, crushed

Half tsp smoked paprika to season

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Method

1. Cook the red lentils for 12 minutes in boiling water. Drain and allow to cool.

2. Place the cooked lentils in a food processor and add the remaining ingredients.

3. Pulse until it is well mixed. If you like it smooth pulse a little longer. Add a little water if you prefer a looser consistency.

4. To season add the salt, pepper and a pinch of cayenne.

5. Serve with lightly toasted bread and a selection of fresh vegetables.