Booths Red Lentil Hummus recipe
Makes for a great light lunch with some raw, sliced peppers, carrots and celery, or some lightly toasted bread, and is a great dip for summer picnics and barbecues.
Serves: 4 l Prep: 10 minutes l Cook: 12 minutes
Ingredients
200g red lentils
2 tbsp Tahini
1 lemon (juice and zest)
3 tbsp sunflower oil
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tsp cumin
Half tsp coriander seeds, crushed
Half tsp smoked paprika to season
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Method
1. Cook the red lentils for 12 minutes in boiling water. Drain and allow to cool.
2. Place the cooked lentils in a food processor and add the remaining ingredients.
3. Pulse until it is well mixed. If you like it smooth pulse a little longer. Add a little water if you prefer a looser consistency.
4. To season add the salt, pepper and a pinch of cayenne.
5. Serve with lightly toasted bread and a selection of fresh vegetables.
Chef's tip: Swap out the sunflower oil for coconut oil, the Tahini for peanut butter and salt for soy sauce, for an Asian-style satay dip.