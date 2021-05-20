WeightWatchers salmon, mint and cucumber baguettes recipe
These easy to prepare sandwiches would be ideal for a late spring picnic – assuming the weather brightens up, of course!
Serves 4 l Prep 10 minutes l Cook 10 minutes
Ingredients
Two part-baked brown baguettes
1 medium can pink salmon
Half a cucumber, finely diced
Half a small red onion, finely diced
Nine individual olives, in brine, chopped
3 tbsps 0% fat natural Greek yoghurt
2 tbsps fresh mint, chopped
Zest of one lime
1 tbsp fresh lime juice
Half-a-teaspoon Flying Goose Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce
Four small Ruby Gem lettuce leaves
Two large tomatoes, sliced
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 220°C, fan 200°C, gas mark 7, then bake the two 150g part-baked brown baguettes to pack instructions.
2. In a bowl place the tin of drained pink salmon and flake with a fork. Add the finely diced cucumber and red onion, the chopped olives, the Greek yogurt, chopped mint, lime zest and juice half-a-teaspoon of sriracha sauce, then season to taste.
3. Halve the baguettes, then split and fill with the Ruby Gem lettuce
leaves and sliced tomatoes divided among the baguettes. Spoon over the salmon mixture and serve.
Smartpoints: Green 8 l Blue 7 l Purple 7