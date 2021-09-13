Outbuilding fire in Wheelton under investigation

Two fire crews attended the blaze.

Two crews from Chorley and Bamber Bridge attended the blaze in Briers Brow at around 6:50pm.

A brigade spokesman said: "The fire involved outbuildings approximately 6 metres by 4 metres and was well alight when firefighters arrived.

"Crews used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for approximately an hour.