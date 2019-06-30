Patient who walked out of Royal Preston Hospital wearing just a gown and blanket is found safe

Police say a patient who walked out of the Royal Preston Hospital this afternoon wearing only a gown and a blanket has been found safe.

Earlier today officers issued an appeal after saying they were "extremely concerned" after the man was last seen at the hospital in Fulwood at around 12.15pm.

At the time a police spokesman said: "We’re extremely concerned for the welfare of the 33 year old who was last seen at Royal Preston Hospital at around 12:15pm today (30 June).

"He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and a gingham blanket."

They appealed for anyone who saw him to dial 999.

But later Lancashire Police issued a second statement saying he had been found and thanked everyone who had shared the appeal on social media.