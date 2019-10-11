10 funny life-hacks to help working parents find extra time to chill out
The working week is on average 11.5 hours longer for working parents in the North West, according to new research by Churchill, who are spending this added time cleaning, tidying, cooking and driving.
To actually free up time to chill out working parents are spending an average of £167 on things like cleaners, taxis, food delivers and ironing services...but there may be cheaper and easier ways. Comedian and mum of two Lucy Porter takes a lighter look at how weary parents may be able to claw back some much needed downtime.
1. Lower your standards of cleanliness
Lower your standards of cleanliness, a little bit of dirt is good for children, and that grubby faced Victorian chimney-sweeping urchin look is very cute. You can pretend theyre extras in Peaky Blinders.