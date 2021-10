They filled the Norbreck Castle's exhibition halls as resort entrepreneur Andy Brown revived his popular Games Expo.

The event, which ran on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-6pm, included retro games and consoles, 50 pinball machines, multiplayer classics like Minecraft and Fornite on local networks, tournaments, and a wall of arcade cabinets.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, some of the usual favourites, including virtual reality machines, couldn't be included.

1. Guest play on a shooter at the Norbreck Castle

2. From left: Paul Harman, Caitlin Morrison, Jake Morrison, and Matthew Isteed playing Bullion: The Curse of the Cut Throat Cattle

3. Cory Southern playing on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

4. Concentration was needed to get to grips with the joystick