Ann is a lucky girl, as she celebrates her 100th birthday with her double five-generation family in Blackpool

Not many people reach the ripe age of 100 AND can say they are part of a five generation family.

But for Blackpool resident Ann Bradshaw this certainly was the icing on the cake for her birthday.

The great-great grandmother celebrated her 100th in style with a party at the Park Club in Cleveleys, where all five generations were together, including the newest member of the family, three-month-old Darcey Phillips, who lives in Hambleton with parents Rebekah and Lindon and her two-year old brother, Frankie.

As an avid fund-raiser, Ann even managed to raise more than £477 for her chosen charity, Trinity Hospice, based in Blackpool.

Ann was well known in Blackpool, running a small grocery store with her husband Les, until it closed in the 1970s.

The pair were also heavily involved with the Masonic Emblem Lodge, which regularly supported Trinity Hospice and other good causes.

Les and Ann were married for 65 years until he died more than 13 years ago.

Her daughter, Rhona Giles, said: “I am happy to say that mum’s party went off really well and many of her friends and family made donations to Trinity Hospice in lieu of presents.

“I want to thank mum’s close friend, Ambra Bradbury, who is almost like a third daughter to her, and who did the decorations for the party. Her husband David also took plenty of super photos for us all to remember the day.

“Mum doesn’t look her age and is still very bright and sociable. She is in good health for her age and is mentally fine.

“She was involved with the Masons through dad, and she helped with fund-raising for Trinity Hospice through the associated Emblem Ladies’ Committee. They originally started doing it to help pay for the hospice to be built, and they continued to do so for many years. This is still a very important cause to her now, as she requested her family and friends make donations to Trinity, rather than giving her any flowers or gifts for her birthday.

“She met one of her friends through that ladies’ committee and they still see one another most weeks.

“Mum used to do a lot of embroidery, but her arthritis stopped her. She used to read a lot, especially historical fiction and detective novels. She now watches television and particularly enjoys Countdown, Eggheads, The Chase and snooker.”

Ann is great-great-grandmother to six children, as well as a great-grandmother to seven children. She also has three grandchildren, and three children.

Ann Bradshaw, of Blackpool, with her daughter Rhona Giles, grandson Alan, two of his daughters Becky and Amy and their children Archie, Frankie and Darcey