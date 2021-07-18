Appeal for help to find missing 75-year-old Blackpool woman

Police have appealed for help to find Patricia Dimbleby, who has links to Stalmine in Over Wyre.

Patricia is approximately 5ft 5in with silver grey hair, blue eyes and noticeably walks with a shuffle leaning forward.

She was last seen at her home address at midnight as Saturday became Sunday.

Patricia Dimbleby. Picture: Lancashire Police.

She may be wearing a white top or a blue dress.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We are concerned for Patricia's welfare and are appealing for your help to find her. If you have any information, please call us quoting log 432 of July 18."

Police can be contacted by ringing 101.

