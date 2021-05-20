Chloe Nicol, 37, from Castleford, Yorkshire, said: "I think the trains are excellent as they are. We came on the train on Tuesday and didn't have any problems, and we use it most of the time. On Mondays and Tuesdays we get the train into Pontefract, and since we have a disabled pass it doesn't cost a lot of money. "We find they are pretty reliable. I know they delay them sometimes because of the weather, but that's understandable."

Blackpool North train station passengers to react to new Great British Railways public body

Passengers at Blackpool North train station reacted to the news that control of trains and track will be brought under a new public sector body called Great British Railways as part of sweeping reforms.

By Michael Holmes
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:12 am
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:14 am

The organisation will own and manage rail infrastructure, issue contracts to private firms to run trains, set most fares and timetables, and sell tickets.It will absorb Network Rail in a bid to end the current “blame-game system” between train and track operations when disruption occurs.

Gary Richardson, 30, a joiner from Preston: "It has been years since I went on a train. The last time I was on, it was packed. We were packed in like sardines and people were squeezing in the doors to get in. "I think they should put more trains on more regularly, with enough space for everyone."

Kevin Saunders, 52, from Castleford, Yorkshire, said: "I have never had a problem with the trains as they are. I don't really think it's worth changing. It's just another way of making money. It's all about profit at the end of the day. I don't think it's going to make much of a difference."

Melissa Sudworth, 53, from Wigan, said: "I would like to see better seating. The seating is uncomfortable and it gets very crowded in the summer months. You end up standing for ages. "I actually think there should be more guards on the trains because there are incidents with people getting on and causing trouble. There should be more than one guard for the safety of staff and passengers. You want to feel safe when you're travelling."

Helen Baker, 44, of Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, said: "I do think it's a good idea. Having travelled with Network Rail in the past, the service has been shocking. I have been stranded in Liverpool and I had to get a taxi back. "It's not reliable. I get Mersey Rail quite a bit and they're not bad, but Northern Rail and Network Rail have been nothing but trouble. It's not often I agree with anything the Tory party does because I'm a staunch anti-Tory, but I agree with them on this. "It would be nice to get a seat on the train. It would be nice to have more trains on the rails. It's not just during commuting times they're busy, they're busy all the time. "Cheaper ticket prices would be good, but I don't think they're planning on reducing them. "When you think about how cheap rail fares are on the continent, in Switzerland and France, and how reliable they are, you know it's possible."

