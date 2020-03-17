Bus driver 'not to blame' for collision which killed Preston mum

The family of a young mum killed when she stepped in front of a double-decker bus say they do not blame the driver for her death.

An inquest heard Christina "Chrissy" Watkins, 32, died in hospital three days after suffering “catastrophic” head injuries in the collision on Fishergate Hill.

Coroner Richard Taylor was told CCTV from the Stagecoach bus showed there was nothing the driver could have done.

And after the Preston inquest Chrissy’s mother Diane Harrison, who is now bringing up her seven-year-old son Harvey, said: “No-one in the family blames the driver for what happened. It was just a tragic accident.

“We’re going to do a charity event in Chrissy’s memory and the money will go to the Critical Care Unit at the hospital and to raise awareness of organ donation.

"We knew she wasn’t going to survive, but at least she saved three other people.”

The inquest heard Chrissy and friend Linda Hulme were walking up Fishergate Hill heading for a Friday night out when she suddenly stepped into the bus lane.

PC Jason Colclough said cameras on the bus travelling up the hill showed she did not look to her right before she walked out.

“When the lady stepped into the carriageway there was nothing the bus driver could have done.”

The cause of death was severe traumatic brain injury. The coroner concluded she had been involved in a road traffic collision and died from her injuries.

He said: “It appears from CCTV she saw a gap in traffic and, for whatever reason, she didn’t see, or hear, the bus coming up.

“She stepped straight into its path and the injuries she received were catastrophic.”